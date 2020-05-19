Midas of Richmond offering a reward for random acts of kindness

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The country is going through something it has never experienced before, but many of you in Central Virginia continue to perform random acts of kindness for total strangers. And don’t think for one minute those heartwarming deeds aren’t going unnoticed.
For the month of June, the owner of Midas of Richmond Mark Smith is creating a challenge called, “More Good Deeds.”
He’s challenging you to do 30 acts of kindness, writing them all down daily, and at the end of the month he’ll pay it forward by giving you a year’s worth of free oil changes.
“The whole month of June I want Richmond to go do what Richmond is so good at doing, and that’s creating the power of possible,” said Smith. “If we get 1,000 people to opt-in and do this in the month of June - 30,000 new random acts of kindness will happen.”
These gestures don't have to be something big, but something that comes from the heart.
“We’re not talking curing cancer on Monday and fighting hunger on Tuesday. We’re talking in your neighborhood, in your network, little small things," said Smith. “Buy someone a cup of coffee, go next door to a neighbor that you know is homebound.”
Smith asks that you log your tasks by writing them down each time you make someone’s day and at the end of the month send in your list.
“My idea is to make progress through this - let’s work on it, let’s build through it, let’s keep going where we’re going because we’re all going to get through this," said Smith.
Oil changes may not be the best reward you can think of but Smith says now is the time to lean on each other.
“We’re going to get through this, it’s going to be a new reality but it’s the same for all of us so let’s start focusing on getting where we’re going and stop focusing on where we been," said Smith.
If you, a family member, or a friend is interested in participating in this challenge, email Smith at mas@midasofcentralva.com on June 30.
Once selected, Midas of Richmond will post you on their social media pages using the hashtag #MORGoodDeeds.
