Memorial Day weekend won’t feature typical pool experience

You won't find the typical picnics, gatherings or reunions at pools. Those have temporarily been replaced by social distancing marks on the decks, spots at least six feet apart to store belongings, and one swimmer per pool lane at a time. If you're heading to the water this weekend, check with your pool, because at sites like the YMCA, lane times must be reserved. Lap times start at the top of the hour and last for 45 minutes.