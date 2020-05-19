Memorial Day weekend won’t feature typical pool experience

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT)- Phase One of Virginia's reopening gives outdoor pools the chance to get some use, but restrictions are in place, and if you plan to head out to enjoy the water this Memorial Day weekend, there are some things you'll need to know.
Only outdoor pools can be open and for lap swimming only. Pool capacity will be limited to one swimmer per lane, and chairs and deck furniture are prohibited. These are the guidelines set forth by the Virginia Department of Health.
You won't find the typical picnics, gatherings or reunions at pools. Those have temporarily been replaced by social distancing marks on the decks, spots at least six feet apart to store belongings, and one swimmer per pool lane at a time. If you're heading to the water this weekend, check with your pool, because at sites like the YMCA, lane times must be reserved. Lap times start at the top of the hour and last for 45 minutes.
While recreational swimming has returned to an extent, Phase One also offers competitive athletes to get some practice in and for lessons to resume. Quest Swimming in Chesterfield has about 300 swimmers who take part in their programs, from beginners lessons to competitive elite swimmers. They're picking things back up with safety measures in place. Swimmers are separated before even entering the gate, have their temperatures taken and have designated spots marked on the deck for their belongings.
At establishments like the YMCA and Quest, safety and health are priority number one. Staff members have been trained on how to prevent transmission of diseases while handling water safety. Quest has closed its clubhouse, restroom and indoor facilities, while the YMCA frequently cleans and sanitizes surfaces.
Check with your individual pool regarding their safety measures and guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.