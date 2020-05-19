’It’s essential for them to share space:’ Mother loses son to overdose during pandemic

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico mother mourning the loss of her 19-year-old son continues to share her family’s story, hoping it could help save another life.
“We did a lot of cooking together, hiking, walking, he shared with me openly and I loved him without judgment," Mary-Ellen Viglis said about her son Demetrios. “He was very kind - often rooted for the underdog, very sensitive, funny, so funny.”
For almost five years, Demetrios struggled with his mental health and addiction. Viglis says they were able to find a community within the McShin Foundation, where he attended high school.
In February, Demetrios returned home from and recently celebrated six months clean. Viglis says the journey became challenging when COVID-19 caused in-person group recovery meetings to be canceled or converted to online platforms.
“The last meeting he went to was a secret meeting, the police showed up and shut the first one down, it was at someone’s house," she said. “They were social distancing and they weren’t holding hands."
Viglis says the meetings were moved to another part of the state, and Demetrios struggled with recovery meetings held on Zoom.
“The opposite of addiction is connection and he didn’t have that. So I don’t think it’s the only reason,” said Viglis. “I will never know if he would have survived if we didn’t have the pandemic but I do think it was a contributory factor. He was 19 and he liked to be around people and the Zoom meetings just weren’t working for him.”
On April 3, Viglis says she went into Demetrios’ room to say goodnight. It ended up being one of their last conversations.
“He said to me ‘thanks mom for not giving up on me. I love you,'" she said. "I said ‘do you need me to sleep on the floor?’ He said 'no. Tomorrow is another day, maybe it will be better.’”
Viglis says the next morning her boyfriend found Demetrios in the bathroom, he had died from an intentional overdose.
“He left his father, and his brother and I three notes," Viglis explained. “He left five piles of gifts and notes for his best friends.”
Viglis says Demetrios struggled with isolation and feeling like he would never get better during the pandemic, she says he longed for connection with others in recovery.
“To me, it’s essential for them to be able to share space,” she said.
As Virginia begins to re-open, she is hoping local leaders will deem in-person recovery meetings as an essential gathering.
“I wish I could have the governor’s ear for five minutes, we need to give some help to people,” Viglis said. “Maybe we can give some hope to people. The hope [Demetrios] couldn’t give himself. That begins with opening up these support groups. It is so essential.”
Viglis’ goal now is to help save lives by sharing Demetrios’ story.
“People do recover and it is possible. We need to bring the darkness to light by sharing our story and our truths. Perhaps in my son’s death, we can help another family," said Viglis. “This is a family disease and we all need support.”
Instead of flowers or gifts to honor Demetrios, family and friends were asked to donate to the McShin Foundation to pay forward what the foundation did for their family. Viglis says the community raised $5,000.
