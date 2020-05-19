Horse who survived Eastern Kentucky shooting gives birth

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A horse who survived a shooting in eastern Kentucky gave birth.
The horse, named Hope, gave birth to a healthy colt on May 17, according to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Several horses were found shot and killed along US 23, near the Pike and Floyd county line in December 2019. Three of the survivors from the herd were taken to Kentucky Humane Society’s Willow Hope Farm for rehabilitation.
KHS is asking for suggestions on what to name the baby horse.
