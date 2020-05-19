Hopewell High School announces graduation plans

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell High School has announced its plans to honor graduating seniors.
Starting on May 21, the school administration will be delivering customized yard signs to seniors with handwritten notes on them from teachers.
The on June 1, there will be a Class of 2020 parade at the high school at 1 p.m. where seniors will get to drive by.
Lastly, graduation will look a bit different but it will be held at Merner Field on June 2-4 between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day. Students will get a letter with detailed information, including graduation date and time based on their last name.
Rain dates for graduation are June 5-6.
