H&M store permanently closing at Stony Point Fashion Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just as malls start to reopen around Central Virginia, H&M at Stony Point Fashion Park is closing for good.
Officials with the Swedish clothing brand confirmed the news the store would be closing on Tuesday, citing “changing customer behavior.”
“Looking at our store portfolio and the location of our stores to adapt to changing customer behavior is something that has been part of our business concept for well over 70 years,” the clothing store said.
The store had only been open for three years and has already been temporarily closed because of the pandemic. Officials did not say if that had anything to do with the permanent shutdown.
Officials with the clothing brand did not release further information regarding the closure.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.