Goochland County hosting COVID-19 testing event

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County announced they will be hosting a COVID-19 testing event for residents.
The testing event will take place at the Central High Cultural and Educational Complex on May 21 from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
COVID-19 testing will be for children and adults six years of age or older with qualifying symptoms.
COVID-19 common symptoms include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Headache
- Sore Throat
- Loss of taste or smell
Residents should pre-register to get tested by May 20 at 12 p.m. by calling 804-365-3340 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For residents who do not have reliable transportation to this event, you can let testing staffers know. A mobile testing unit may be able to come to you.
For medical assistance, contact your primary care provider or urgent care facility.
For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website or the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
