Forecast: Cloudy and cool, with some light rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cloudy, cool, and rainy weather is likely through Friday in Central Virginia with heavier rain to our south and west.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with light rain likely, especially in the afternoon. Rain likely all day for our counties well SW (Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, Prince Edward) Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with light rain possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers or storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
