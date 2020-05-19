Eviction protections are available to you as Virginia courts reopen

House Bill 340 delays rental evictions or mortgage foreclosures for anyone not currently covered under the protections offered through the federal CARES Act or state and local protections. Under that law, a tenant may receive a 60-day continuance of an eviction proceeding from a court if they appear in court and provide written evidence that they are not receiving payments or wages due to the State of Emergency declared by Governor Northam. Additionally, homeowners or landlords that rent one, four, or multifamily units in the Commonwealth can pause a foreclosure proceeding for 30 days if the individual provides their lender with written evidence showing a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.