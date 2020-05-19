DMV to reopen additional five locations after Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Motor Vehicles announced they will open an additional five customer service locations starting on May 26.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) had previously reopened nine customer service centers statewide on May 18, which were two less than originally planned due to certain regions delaying the first phase of the state’s reopening plan.
The locations will be open for limited, appointment-only services. According to an update on the department’s website, “operational adjustments are being made for social distancing.”
The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Lynchburg (3236 Odd Fellows Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501)
- Newport News (12730 Patrick Henry Drive, Newport News, VA 23602)
- Portsmouth (6400 Bickford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA 23703)
The following locations will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Emporia (103 Commonwealth Boulevard, Emporia, VA 23847)
- Tazewell (1151 Tazewell Avenue, Tazewell, VA 24651)
Appointments are now available for locations opening the day after the Memorial Day holiday.
According to the DMV, Virginians have booked more than 61,000 appointments via DMV’s new appointment system since its launch May 13.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.