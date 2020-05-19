Chesterfield Schools announce Teacher of the Year recipients

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools announced the recipients of the 2021 Teacher of the Year awards.
School leaders and board members surprised teachers at their homes with car horns, balloons, flowers and a large yard sign that recognized their Teacher of the Year status.
The winners are as follows:
- High School and Chesterfield County Public Schools’ 2021 Teacher of the Year: Chef Sarah Jurewicz, who teaches Culinary Arts I and II at the Career and Technical Center.
- Middle School: Katie Moore, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Falling Creek Middle.
- Elementary School: Heather Russell, a STEAM teacher at Ecoff Elementary.
