Beware text message scams from fake contact tracers

A legitimate text from a contact tracer will let you know the health department they're representing and tell you to expect a call from a phone number. Then, the caller will not ask you for any personal information, but will tell you about the situation, your potential exposure, and give you instructions. At the end of the call, they may ask if you'd like to enroll in a text message program that will send out daily health and safety reminders throughout your 14-day quarantine.