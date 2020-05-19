Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, has died.
She was 100.
Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University, says Glenn died Tuesday of COVID-19 complications at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota.
After her husband became the first American to orbit Earth in 1962, Glenn shied away from the media spotlight because of a severe stutter.
An intensive program helped her to control her speech and do public speaking.
She served on the advisory boards of numerous child abuse and speech and hearing organizations.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)