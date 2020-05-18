William & Mary names first black dean to run its law school

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - William & Mary says it has named the first African American dean to run its law school.
The university in Williamsburg, Virginia, said in a statement on Monday that the new dean will be A. Benjamin Spencer.
The school says that Spencer is a nationally renowned civil procedure and federal courts expert.
He is currently a law professor at the University of Virginia.
William & Mary says that Spencer is the first African-American dean of any school at the university.
Spencer graduated from Harvard Law School.
He holds a master’s degree from the London School of Economics.
He got his bachelor’s at Morehouse College.
