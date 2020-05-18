Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad gives away homemade masks

TUCKAHOE, Va. (WWBT) - The Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad announced they will be giving away 150 homemade masks to the public.
Masks will be given away at the Walmart at Glenside Drive and Forest Avenue in Henrico at 10 a.m. until all the masks are given out.
“While it is difficult for our members handing out masks to portray proper social distancing, we also want to stress the importance of this practice,” the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad said in a statement. “As places begin to open back up, it’s important for the public to remember that it doesn’t mean the virus has gone away and we still need to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Tuckahoe will have an ambulance in front of the store with a table set up to distribute the masks at a safe distance.
Two members staffing the ambulance will be available to answer questions the public may have.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.