On this day: Peace negotiations between colonists, Native Americans end with deadly drink

(WWBT) - This week in 1623, peace negotiations between colonists and Virginia Native Americans ended with a deadly drink.
Captain William Tucker proposed a toast using wine laced with poison that was prepared by a man named Dr. John Pott. The deceitful deed was in response to an attack the previous year when dozens of colonists were killed in an attack.
Learn all about these deadly days in history from Luke Pecoraro, the director of curatorial services with the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, in Episode 5 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.