St. Jude launches resource to help parents talk to kids about coronavirus

(WWBT) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has launched a new tool to help parents talk to their children about coronavirus.
It’s called “St. Jude together,” and it’s a whole host of resources meant for children of all ages.
Parents can find illustrative explanations of what is known about the virus that a child can understand. The resource is also available in several languages.
NBC12 is also working to help St. Jude through another Dream Home Giveaway.
Each ticket gives you the chance to win a half-million-dollar townhome in Short Pump, built by Stylecraft Homes.
Ticketholders will also be in the running to win a 2020 Honda Accord from CMA’s Colonial Honda.
All of the money raised goes to St. Jude.
Anyone wishing to buy a ticket can call 1-800-391-2433.
