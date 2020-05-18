St. Jude launches resource to help parents talk to kids about coronavirus

ST. JUDE DREAM HOME: Once again, NBC12 is proud to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for another Dream Home Giveaway. If you get a ticket right now - you'll have a chance to win a half-million-dollar townhome in Short Pump. But that isn't the only prize available, you could also win a new car from CMA's Colonial Honda. Reserve your ticket here >> https://bit.ly/2yTCUXl