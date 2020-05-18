St. Jude launches resource to help parents talk to kids about coronavirus

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Source: WMC Action News 5)
May 18, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 4:31 PM

(WWBT) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has launched a new tool to help parents talk to their children about coronavirus.

It’s called “St. Jude together,” and it’s a whole host of resources meant for children of all ages.

Parents can find illustrative explanations of what is known about the virus that a child can understand. The resource is also available in several languages.

NBC12 is also working to help St. Jude through another Dream Home Giveaway.

The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home in Henrico, Virginia.
The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home in Henrico, Virginia. (Source: NBC12)

Each ticket gives you the chance to win a half-million-dollar townhome in Short Pump, built by Stylecraft Homes.

Ticketholders will also be in the running to win a 2020 Honda Accord from CMA’s Colonial Honda.

St. Jude Dream Home

Posted by NBC12 on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

All of the money raised goes to St. Jude.

Anyone wishing to buy a ticket can call 1-800-391-2433.

