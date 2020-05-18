Richmond Navy reserve officer receives prestigious credential while deployed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Navy reserve officer with ties to the Richmond-area has received one of seven prestigious credentials while deployed to Europe.
Lt. Cmdr. Steven Castle, a reserve officer under active-duty orders to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet, is one of seven people who have attained the inaugural certification of Certified Oncology Administrator (COA) in April.
The Navy says Castle has been assigned to CNE-CNA/C6F since April 2019 and is serving as a country action officer in the N51 department, which covers Europe.
The Association of Cancer Executives announced a new opportunity last year for those with strong oncology experience to attain a credential as a COA.
“The Association of Cancer Executives was founded in 1994 and serves as an international organization committed to the leadership development of oncology executives through continuing education and professional networking designed to promote improvement in patient care delivery,” said Brian Mandrier, executive director of ACE, in a release.
To get credential, individuals had to complete 20 hours of formal education, have at least five years of direct operational and financial leadership of a National Cancer Institute research center or Commission on Cancer accredited program, at least three years of leadership of three or more areas of cancer services, three letters of recommendation, three written case studies and an oral exam.
“Pursuing an advanced and unique credential is simply the right thing to do as hospital administrators directly impact patient care,” said Castle in a release. “We, as leaders, should seek opportunities to continually invest in ourselves so that we can better strengthen our own skills. The stronger we are, the more capable we are to developing services.”
Before being deployed, Castle served as the Chief Operating Officer at Southside Regional Medical Center.
“Our hope is that holders of COA are recognized as oncology executives who are uniquely skilled to lead complex cancer services,” said Mandrier.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.