Rappahannock Health District staff member tests positive for COVID-19

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A staff member with the Rappahannock Health District has tested positive for COVID-19, therefore the district says there will be a temporary reduction in clinical services.
Several other staff members have been tested and results are pending.
The health district - which serves Caroline, King George, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford - is currently conducting a case investigation to identify all staff members and patients who may have been exposed.
“The mission of RAHD is to protect and promote health and well-being in the communities we serve, and this includes the health of our staff and patients,” said Acting Health District Director Dr. Donald Stern. “Due to the novel nature of the virus that causes COVID-19, few people have developed immunity, and therefore we have seen that it can spread very easily, including by those who are not showing symptoms. Even though our area has entered Phase 1 of the reopening process, COVID-19 is still actively spreading in our community. It remains of the utmost importance that everyone follow public health precautions to prevent the spread of this virus.”
Staff who may have been exposed are required to quarantine for two weeks.
The health department will not be offering in-person clinical services from May 19-28.
A deep cleaning of all impacted health departments will take place within the next 24 hours.
“Clinical services including maternity care, treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and family planning services will be delivered via telemedicine where possible, and patients will be referred to appropriate community partners or neighboring health districts as necessary,” the health department said.
WIC services will be available over the phone.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.