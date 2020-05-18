Police: Man in wheelchair struck, killed crossing street

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia says a man who was trying to cross a street in an electric wheelchair was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck over the weekend.
Norfolk police said the Chevrolet Silverado hit 58-year-old, David W. Ford, at an intersection around 5 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities said first responders found Ford suffering from life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene.
Investigators said they didn’t think speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Police didn’t immediately announce any charges against the driver.
