Online registration portal available for Henrico students

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Registration for the 2020-2021 school year is available through an online portal for Henrico students in grades K-12.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) will be conducting registrations online.
Parents or guardians can register your new student with his or her school using the new HCPS Online Registration portal.
To register:
- Go to henricoschools.us/registration/, where you’ll find a link to the registration portal, as well as instructions and information about the documents you’ll need to register your student.
- Click the button to go to the HCPS Online Registration portal.
- Complete the three forms available in the portal (Enrollment form parts 1 and 2), Home Language Survey, McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act screening form
- Upload the additional documents spelled out on our registration page.
- Submit your registration to your school online
For more information, as well as answers to frequently asked questions, click here. For information available in Spanish, click here.
If you need to find the school your child will attend, click here.
