Northam: Virginia Beach to reopen May 22 with limitations

House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert issued the following statement regarding Northam's decision to allow Virginia Beach to open on Friday: "We're finally seeing movement in the right direction, but there is still a disappointing lack of trust in people and local governments to be able to use what we know about this virus to be able to open as safely as possible. We can't stay shuttered forever. The Governor's energy should be focused on providing specific guidance to people and businesses on how to interact safely rather than telling them what they can't do."