News to Know for May 18: Reopening Virginia; DMV reopens; Police investigate double shooting; Missing swimmer identified; Hanover County meal kits; Daily rain chances

A cloudy, cool, and potentially rainy weather pattern sets up this week with on and off rain showers each day through Friday.
Tropical Storm Arthur makes a close track to the Carolina coast early Monday. Arthur could bring downpours to Central Virginia. Impacts Most likely SE VA. NE winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph and heavy rain possible towards SE VA.
Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few scattered showers, courtesy of Tropical Storm Arthur.
Could be a quick 1 inch of rain in spots along the bay. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Most of Virginia began the first phase of a gradual reopening plan put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The governor allowed some nonessential businesses to reopen Friday in most of the state. However, Northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County were all granted two-week delays.
Northam has said he’s basing his decision to reopen on positive trends in key metrics related to the virus’ spread, like hospital readiness and testing capacity.
There will still be severe restrictions in place during phase one.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will reopen nine customer service centers statewide starting Monday, May 18 - two less than originally planned.
The locations will be open for limited, appointment-only services. According to an update on the department’s website, “operational adjustments are being made for social distancing.”
Two more locations - in Richmond and Onancock - will reopen after May 28 following Governor Northam’s approval of those areas delaying their reopening plans.
The following locations will now reopen after May 28:
- Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock, VA 23417-1920), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
All Northern Virginia DMVs will remain closed.
Richmond Police are currently investigating a double shooting that took place on E. Roanoke St.
Just before 5:30 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 100 block of E. Roanoke Street for a shooting.
Once on scene, police found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
A short time later a second adult male arrived at a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. His injuries are life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Friday evening at 7:16 p.m., Chesterfield County EMS responded to the Appomattox River for the report of “a swimmer that had gone under the surface of the water and did not resurface per witness accounts.”
Chesterfield Fire and EMS, along with Chesterfield Police and Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, resumed operations this morning at 9:30 a.m.
Just before 11:30 a.m. divers located the body of the missing swimmer in the Appomattox River.
The victim is identified as Michael Treyvon Pushia, 27, of Nesmith, S.C. At this point, officials say there are no signs of foul.
Hanover County Government will continue to make food kits available to the community on the week of May 18 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at John M. Gandy Elementary School and Mechanicsville Elementary School, and on Monday and Wednesday at South Anna Elementary and Beaverdam Elementary Schools.
All dates are subject to supply availability.
The pre-packaged food kits will be available, two meals per person, between 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. on each of those days.
This is a separate and distinct food program from the one being offered to children by Hanover County Public Schools.
There is a new pop-up Blockbuster stand in Richmond to help pass by the time in quarantine!
The grab-and-go movie stand is located in Church Hill and is complete with VHS tapes and DVDs.
Individuals are encouraged to take one or two movies, but if you would like to just donate movies for others, those will be accepted if space permits.
You can follow @Freeblockbusterrva on Instagram to keep up with movies available.
The groups says it hopes to have more locations in Richmond in the near future.
