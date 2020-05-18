New online data highlights COVID-19’s impact on licensed nursing facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) launched a new online data dashboard that highlights statistics in COVID-19 cases at nursing facilities across Virginia.
This dashboard provides up-to-date statistics on:
- Confirmed and pending COVID-19 cases among patients and residents in licensed nursing facilities.
- Statistics on the number of nursing home patients and residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
- Information on the number of licensed nursing homes experiencing difficulty in obtaining specific types of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, face shields and isolation gowns.
VHHA and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recently announced a collaborative effort to support long-term care facilities during COVID-19.
The dashboard will be updated daily and will provide a resource to the public, state and federal partners and the media to share valuable, accurate data that offers insight on the effects of COVID-19.
