Medical emergency considered possible factor in crash that killed 60-year-old

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A medical emergency is being considered as a possible factor in the crash that killed a 60-year-old man on Monday afternoon.
Virginia State Police were called to Route 288 south at Hull Street for the crash just before 3 p.m. in Chesterfield.
Police said a 1999 Ford Expedition driven by a 60-year-old man was heading south on Route 288 when he lost control, ran off the road to the left, hit an embankment and overturned.
Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
