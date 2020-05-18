Medical emergency considered possible factor in crash that killed 60-year-old

Medical emergency considered possible factor in crash that killed 60-year-old
The crash remains under investigation. (Source: NBC12)
May 18, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 5:03 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A medical emergency is being considered as a possible factor in the crash that killed a 60-year-old man on Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police were called to Route 288 south at Hull Street for the crash just before 3 p.m. in Chesterfield.

Police said a 1999 Ford Expedition driven by a 60-year-old man was heading south on Route 288 when he lost control, ran off the road to the left, hit an embankment and overturned.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.