Maryland, Virginia, D.C. intend to sue EPA on bay pollution

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Officials in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia are filing a notice of intent to sue the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to require two other states to implement plans to cut pollution in the Chesapeake Bay.
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed the notice of intent Monday with District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine.
They say the EPA has failed to require Pennsylvania and New York to develop plans to achieve 2025 restoration goals as required by an agreement by states in the bay’s watershed.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler says the agency believes the claim has no merit.
