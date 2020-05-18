Man charged with child neglect after leaving children inside vehicle, police say

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged after police said he left small children inside a vehicle.
Henrico police were called around 1:19 p.m. on May 16 for the report of a crash in the 5000 block of Nine Mile Road.
When police arrived, a vehicle was located in a parking lot with small children inside and no driver.
Officers said they made entry into the vehicle due to the high temperature and called for EMS to check the children.
Officials said the driver, identified as Bruce Spencer Foster Sr., 56, went into a business in the area, leaving the children in the car, not realizing he has been in a crash.
Foster was charged with four counts of child neglect.
