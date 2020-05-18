Man accused of breaking into home, raping children and assaulting their grandmother

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man faces even more charges after a home invasion arrest on Saturday.
The incident happened at Pearlwood Apartments. Keith Lamar Reeder, 46, was taken into custody at the scene.
Police say the homeowner called 911 at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. She said Reeder forced his way into her home, beat her and tied her up in a bedroom.
The woman’s grandchildren, two young girls, were also in the home. Reeder is accused of tying the girls up and sexually assaulting them.
The homeowner was able to free her hands and call 911 before she was badly beaten again.
Officers arrived to find the suspect naked in the attic. He fought with an officer and the two fell through the ceiling.
The homeowner was hospitalized with serious injuries. The children were checked out and released.
Police do not know of a previous connection between Reeder and the victims.
Reeder is being held at the Rankin Co. Detention Center.
He’s now charged with:
- Home invasion
- Aggravated assault with a weapon
- 3 counts of kidnapping
- Armed robbery
- Rape (assault with attempt to ravish)
- 4 counts of sexual battery
- 2 counts of child abuse
- Gratification of lust
