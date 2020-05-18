Jones becomes first Thomas Jefferson player in 46 years to go Power 5, picks Virginia Tech

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- In 1974, Thomas Jefferson wide receiver Phil Logan signed a letter of intent to play football at South Carolina. That was the last time a Vikings' player committed to a now-Power 5 conference school- until now.
Rising senior wide receiver Jaylen Jones has verbally committed to Virginia Tech, the first TeeJay player in 46 years to go P-5. Jones picked the Hokies over Pittsburgh, Boston College, Wake Forest and East Carolina.
"They recruited me hard since the time that I went up there and they offered me," Jones said on Monday. "They just stayed consistent, recruited me hard. Coach Fuente stayed in contact with me since I left, and just the fact that my family will be able to come to all my games, that took me over the top."
Jones paced the Vikings to a school-record 11 victories, a Region 2A title and state semifinal appearance in 2019. He amassed over 1,200 receiving yards and pulled down 18 touchdown receptions, both season highs in the Richmond area.
The rising senior now joins Logan in rare company as a fellow Power 5 recruit.
"It's amazing," Jones said. "I'm just happy that I was able to stay where I was at and still make it out. I didn't have to leave, change schools or anything like that."
Jones will officially sign in December or February, and with his college decision in the rear-view mirrors, he can now focus on capping off his high school career with a strong senior season, though he's not putting too much pressure on himself.
“I really want to make it far in the playoffs, but mostly I want to have fun with my teammates, just have fun my last year.”
