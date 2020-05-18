Hanover Habitat ReStore reopens during Phase One

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover Habitat ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center, has reopened after closing due to COVID-19.
Starting May 18 through May 30, the store will be operating on shortened hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To help keep customers and staff safe, the following guidelines are to be followed:
- If you are not feeling well, or have a fever, please stay home, and do not enter the store.
- We will be limiting the number of customers in the store to 10 at a time.
- Keep a distance of 6ft between other individuals while in the store.
- Please follow directional signage inside the store to help maintain social distancing.
- Customers MUST wear a mask
- We ask that you pay by DEBIT card to reduce virus exposure through cash.
The location is unable to accept donations at this time due to a large donation of appliances and cabinets, there is no room.
“We invite everyone in the community to come support the ReStore. By buying a bargain, you are helping build an affordable home for a family in Hanover County. Construction on our new neighborhood has been delayed and with the community’s support, both through purchases at the ReStore and through monetary donations, can help us pick up the pace,” the ReStore said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.