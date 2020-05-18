‘Give the Rabbi a haircut:’ Community raises money for Richmond hair stylist and COVID 19 Response Fund

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 60 organizations have benifitted so far from the Central Virgnia COVID 19 Response Fund, and commuity members are joining the efforts in a creative way.
“Adira and I wanted to do something for Shanti, since she has done so much for us, and we are pained by her pain. But we need a little help from our friends,” Rabbi Michael Knopf wrote in a GoFundMe Campaign.
Rabbi Knopf and his family started a fundraiser called ‘Give the Rabbi a Haircut,' with a goal of raising money for their family hair stylist, Shanti Lynn, as well as for the COVID-19 Response Fund.
“[We wanted] to show how much she means to me and my family and I am glad to be talking about this, so that people can be aware of the toll this is taking on average working people,” said Rabbi Knopf.
The fundraiser started as an idea to raise at least $500 for Shanti, and match up to $250 for the COVID 19 Response Fund. If Rabbi Knopf met his goal, he was going to give himself a haircut and broadcast it live online. For Knopf’s family, Shanti has been a stylist and a friend, so they wanted to help in some way.
“She has been cutting Adira’s and my hair for several years now. She also cuts our kids’ hair — she even gave our two oldest kids their first haircuts, and so has been a part of their lives for as long as they can remember,” said Rabbi Knopf. “She is so passionate about her craft, and amazing at what she does. She has a radiant soul and a giant heart. She’s also a single mom.”
Shanti Lynn says she was overwhelmed with gratitude when Rabbi Knopf reached out about wanting to raise money to support her while her salon is closed.
“Just to hear the words they used out of love for me, and then it being an actual thing, it was just like WOAH--I got kind of sappy,” said Lynn. “I was very overhwlemed and touched.”
The original goal of $500 turned into $1,000 raised by the community. $1,000 went to support Shanti, and $250 went towards the COVID-19 Response Fund which through May 11th, has awarded $2,382,214 to 69 organizations.
Rabbi Knopf also added a few twists to the fundraising challenge:
- The highest donation over $100 gets to choose my hairstyle.
- The highest donation over $150 gets to decide whether I dye my hair, and what color I dye it.
- The highest donation over $200 gets to choose who cuts my hair — me, Adira, or our 7 year-old daughter.
“It was so moving to know that there are so many folks out there with big hearts and willing spirits. This moment is so challenging on so many levels but there are also so many bright lights,” said Rabbi Knopf.
In the end, Knopf’s wife Adira cut his hair on a live stream, as Shanti Lynn guided them through the process, and a few days later, Knopf dyed his hair green.
“Hands down, that was the most fun since this whole isolation and pandemic happened," said Lynn. “People are looking for hope and it really helped restablish my faith in humanity.”
