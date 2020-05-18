Forecast: A cool week with daily rain chances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cloudy, cool, and potentiallly rainy weather pattern sets up this week with on and off rain showers each day through Friday.
Tropical Storm Arthur makes a close track to the Carolina coast early Monday. Arthur could bring downpours to Central Virginia. Impacts Most likely SE VA. NE wind 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph and heavy rain possible towards SE VA.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few scattered showers, courtesy of Tropical Storm Arthur. Could be a quick 1 inch of rain in spots along the bay. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Looks drier. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.