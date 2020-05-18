Flying Squirrels offers ballpark food for curbside pickup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will be offering customers ballpark food for curbside pickup with Funnville Foodie Fridays on deck at The Diamond.
Hot dogs, burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, mild and hot sausages and bratwursts are all available as individual items or as part of combo meals, which include a regular Squirrelly Fry and a 20 oz. bottled beverage.
The Flying Squirrels’ new official beer, Richmond Rally Cap, as well as the team’s new wine, Feelin’ Squirrelly, will also be available for pick-up for customers 21 and older.
The first Funnville Foodie Friday will be on May 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Orders can be placed until 5 p.m. on Wednesday each week.
Online payment options are also encouraged to limit contact.
Pick-up time slot reservations and food orders can be submitted here.
For pick-up, customers are asked to please enter The Diamond’s parking lot on Squirrels Way, where an attendant will direct vehicles to the order pick-up location.
The Flying Squirrels Food & Beverage staff has put additional safety measures into place and will be following all COVID-19 safety protocols.
