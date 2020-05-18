Dominion Energy announces road closures ahead of scheduled demolition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The old Dominion Energy building on East Cary Street is coming down at the end of May, which means road closures in the immediate area.
This will also include a 15-block restricted zone, for both pedestrians and cars.
According to a release sent by Dominion:
- 7th Street between Canal and Cary Streets – closing May 18 and reopening June 4;
- 8th Street between Cary and Canal Streets – closing May 25 and reopening June 2;
- Canal Street between 9th and 7th Streets – closing at 6 p.m. on May 28 and reopening by end of day on June 1; and
- Cary Street between 5th and 8th Streets – closing at 6 p.m. on May 28 and reopening by the end of the day on June 1.
In addition, a larger restricted area will be closed around 5:45 a.m. on May 30, and will reopen in the hours after demolition with the exception of the street closures noted above. That zone will encompass 15 blocks: the south side of East Main Street from 10th to 5th Streets to the north side of East Byrd Street, also from 5th to 10th Streets. Both Main and Byrd Streets will remain open on May 30.
“That was a little bit of a worry we had,” said Afshil Mohammadi, manager of nearby Chicano’s Cocina Restaurant, which sits in the restricted zone on Main and 6th streets.
Luckily he says that he was told that the demolition is slated for a 7 a.m. time slot, long before he opens his doors at 11:30 a.m.
“I got very good insight that it’s not going to impact us, and if it does, then [Dominion is] willing to have some conversation about it, about how it does and what they can do," he said.
Some other local businesses say they don’t worry because they would have been closed anyway during the scheduled time of the implosion.
But even if this brings some traffic headaches downtown, Mohammadi welcomes the new addition.
“I think it’s actually a good thing, you know. It’ll bring another beautiful sight to the city and hopefully a lot of more customers for us and the businesses around,” he added.
NBC12 did inquire with Dominion as to what would go in the space, and they said is hasn’t been decided yet as they are assessing their workplace needs downtown.
