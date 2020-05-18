Critical Missing Senior Alert issued for 75-year-old man

Michael Leonard Delaney (Source: Virginia State Police)
May 18, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 7:40 PM

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police has issued a Critical Missing Senior Alert for a 75-year-old man from Fairfax County.

The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for Michael Leonard Delaney, 75, who was last seen around 9 p.m. when he was recorded on surveillance camera leaving Reston Hospital.

He was admitted for a fall and a possible stroke.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket over a yellow hospital gown, dark shoes with white soles and dark frame eyeglasses with a strap. He might be wearing his wedding band, high school gem ring and a black wristwatch.

Officials said he suffers from a cognitive impairment and is disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131.

