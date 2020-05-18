Crews search for missing person at Belle Isle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews will continue searching for a missing person at Belle Isle on Tuesday morning.
Police and fire crews were called around 6:30 p.m., and water rescue crews set up a staging area at Belle Isle.
Police said they were on scene until about 10:30 p.m. looking for a missing person but did not find anyone.
No boats were deployed in the water but they will resume searching Tuesday morning at daylight.
Police did not release any additional details.
