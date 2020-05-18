COVID-19 testing will be held for Emporia, Greensville County residents

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District and Virginia Army National Guard announced COVID-19 testing will be conducted for Emporia and Greensville County residents.
The community Points of Testing (P.O.T.) will take place on May 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Washington Park Community Center located at 750 Dry Bread Road.
Registration will begin on May 24.
For details and registration regarding this testing please call the Crater Health District Call Center at 804-862-8989.
