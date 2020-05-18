Chesterfield School Board holding virtual meetings this week

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County School Board will hold two virtual meetings this week.
The School Health Advisory Board will meet Monday, May 18 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be broadcast via live stream and via broadcast on Comcast Channel 98 and Verizon Channel 28. Residents can submit public comments by filling out an online form prior to 2 p.m. The first five comments received will be read during the meeting.
The School Board Audit and Finance Committee will meet Tuesday, May 19 at 8 a.m.
The meeting will be broadcast via live stream and via broadcast on Comcast Channel 98 and Verizon Channel 28.
