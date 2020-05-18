Chesterfield County launches online guidance tool for business sectors to reopen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County announced they have launched an online guidance tool called, “Let’s Take It Outside, Chesterfield” for business sectors to reopen and operate under CDC guidelines.
Let’s Take It Outside, Chesterfield will be a quick access point for restaurants that are reopening within those guidelines for limited outdoor dining.
Governor Ralph Northam announced a three-phase plan to get the commonwealth back up and running. Phase 1 was implemented on May 15, 2020. Under Phase 1 of the guidelines, stores and churches can operate at 50 percent occupancy. Restaurants can offer outside seating at 50 percent as well.
Let’s Take It Outside, Chesterfield provides a direct link to the application for county approval and will have links to the ABC guidelines as well.
“We understand how anxious our food and beverage establishments are to open and welcome back customers and do so correctly and safely,” Joe Casey, County Administrator said. “Our community development team worked collaboratively to put in place a process that allows restaurants to move expeditiously to meet the ABC guidelines and begin to offer outdoor seating."
Virginia ABC has laid out a process to allow alcohol service in temporary outdoor space if the establishment meets certain criteria.
The locality is required to provide approval of the plan.
