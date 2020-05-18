3 arrested following police chase in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Three people were arrested following a police chase in Prince George County.
On May 17, police were called to investigate a possible fraud at the Rite Aid Pharmacy along Oaklawn Boulevard.
“As an officer arrived on scene, the driver of the suspect vehicle, while attempting to flee the area, crashed into the front of the officer’s police vehicle,” police said.
The driver did not stop and a pursuit started.
With the help of the Colonial Heights Police Department, the suspects were stopped and arrested at the Citizens Bank & Trust along Southpark Boulevard.
The driver was identified as 21-year-old Jerrold Merriwether, and the two passengers were identified as 21-year-old Zion Millette-Selby and 22-year-old David Mitchell. All three of them are from New York.
Police said numerous items were recovered, including counterfeit currency.
All three were charged with fraud and counterfeit offenses. Additional charges are pending as the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.
