Virginia nurse takes to the seas to lend hand in New York
It takes a lot of faith to leave your home and head to a city you've only ever visited a few times. (Source: 050120_nurse_WWBT)
May 17, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 2:55 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A nurse from Virginia took a unique path to travel to New York to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than risk flying during the crisis, 26-year-old Rachel Hartley and her husband sailed hundreds of miles to Brooklyn last month.

Hartley tells the New York Post she has been working four night shifts a week at NYU Langone Brooklyn and has been living on the boat with husband Taylor at a marina in Brooklyn Heights.

The marina owner has even waived thousands of dollars in monthly fees for the couple.

