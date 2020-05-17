Virginia nurse takes to the seas to lend hand in New York

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A nurse from Virginia took a unique path to travel to New York to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than risk flying during the crisis, 26-year-old Rachel Hartley and her husband sailed hundreds of miles to Brooklyn last month.
Hartley tells the New York Post she has been working four night shifts a week at NYU Langone Brooklyn and has been living on the boat with husband Taylor at a marina in Brooklyn Heights.
The marina owner has even waived thousands of dollars in monthly fees for the couple.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.