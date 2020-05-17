On this day: Richmond-born slave - who later became a Union spy - is baptized at St. John’s Church

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in 1846, Mary Jane Richards, a Richmond-born slave is baptized at St. John’s Church. It marks the first record of her existence and is even more significant because St. John’s Church was a white church at the time.
This mysterious woman would go on to help the Union spy on the Confederates during the Civil War. One account even says she spied inside the White House of the Confederacy - with a quick run-in with Jefferson Davis.
Learn more about Richards with the help of Kelly Hancock, the public programs manager at the American Civil War Museum, in Episode 4 of season 3 of the How We Got Here podcast:
