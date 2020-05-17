Police: Chesterfield missing man has been located

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police say a man who disappeared on Friday, May 15 has been located.
Edwin Rodas, of the 5000 block of Caldwell Avenue, Chesterfield, was reported missing on Saturday, May 16, after he left his residence on foot, carrying a skateboard, the morning before. Rodas’ family has made repeated attempts to contact him and he has not responded.
On Sunday, police said Rodas had been located. No further details of the disappearance have been released.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.