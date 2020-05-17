JMU community surprises man with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday, the JMU Duke Dog made a special visit to the Richmond area, arriving in the JMU Sports Equipment semi-truck to lead a parade!
The “Top Secret Love Parade” was for Kin Headley who is battling cancer. Saturday, nearly 100 cars passed by the Headley home, dropping off yard signs.
Kin Headley is also a lifetime resident of Henrico. The Headley family tells us that they live for faith, friends, family, and JMU... all of which came together on Saturday afternoon!
