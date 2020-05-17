JMU community surprises man with cancer

JMU community surprises man with cancer
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 17, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 4:27 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday, the JMU Duke Dog made a special visit to the Richmond area, arriving in the JMU Sports Equipment semi-truck to lead a parade!

The “Top Secret Love Parade” was for Kin Headley who is battling cancer. Saturday, nearly 100 cars passed by the Headley home, dropping off yard signs.

His family says he’s also one of the biggest JMU fans ever!!
Kin Headley is also a lifetime resident of Henrico. The Headley family tells us that they live for faith, friends, family, and JMU... all of which came together on Saturday afternoon!

Kin's family says the "Top Secret Love Parade" was a huge success!
