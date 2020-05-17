Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services offers vitural Revive!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services is offering free, virtual training on how to administer naloxone to potentially save the life of someone who has overdosed on opioids.
The virtual Revive! Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education for Virginia classes are conducted via the Webex video-conferencing platform or by phone.
Participants will also receive a free dose of the nasal-spray form of Narcan, a brand name for naloxone, by mail after completing the training.
Twelve training opportunities are available per week. Each class takes 15 to 30 minutes to complete. For a schedule and to register, call (804) 727-8515.
The Revive! training program was developed by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Naloxone is available from pharmacists in Virginia without a prescription. The drug makes it possible to temporarily reverse the toxic effects of an opioid or heroin overdose, allowing time to seek professional medical attention.
For resources and information on overcoming addiction, go to opioidsolutionsrva.com or bouncebackhc.com.
