Churches prepare for return to in-person services

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - For weeks, churchgoers have had to worship from the other end of a computer screen, unable to get the full experience of a traditional church service.
“The church is my second family, so to get back to see everybody, to just put my arms around them and be like ‘Oh my god, I missed you!', I miss it,” said Autumn Lewis-Eaddy of Henrico.
“It’s just been very different,” said Robert Boyd, describing virtual services.
But as the state takes the first steps to reopening, one thing on some of people’s minds is being able to slide back into a pew.
“Just to get that feel. It’s just something about it!” said Stephen Harrell of Glen Allen.
For weeks, Pastor Ben Guttierez with Grove Avenue Baptist Church says his team has been in talks with faith leaders around the commonwealth to plan their approach for next week, in order to reopen “wisely and orderly”.
“We’ll have about 90 seating positions. Families can group together, but they have to be at least six feet apart from the people sitting on the other end of the pew," Pastor Gutierrez said, "they can only enter one entrance. We have one entrance to the auditorium, one exit to the auditorium.”
But before you throw on your Sunday Best, the Pastor says they’ll start with a group of under 90 RSVP’s per service, before expanding in the weeks after.
“We’ll start with our control group for two weeks: very small, we will not reach out to social distance capacity. Then we’ll add another group, then another group, then hopefully after a while, we get a majority of people that feel comfortable and safe to come,” Pastor Gutierrez added.
Some area churches did stick with virtual services for today.
For area Catholics, the Archdiocese of Richmond announced that it plans to commence in-person meetings starting next Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.