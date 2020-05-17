Chesterfield police searching for woman last seen Friday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen by her roommate on Friday.
Janet Mwai was reported missing on Saturday, May 16, after she left her residence in her 2017 Nissan, gray, displaying VA license plates UJW-2881.
Her family has made repeated attempts to contact her and she has not responded.
Mwai, 20, is described as an African American female, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 154 pounds. She has black eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about where Janet Mwai’ is should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.