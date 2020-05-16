On this day: U.S. and Soviet Union international summit

(WWBT) - On this day in history, an international summit meant to calm relations between the U.S. and Soviet Union is derailed due to a Virginia man being exposed as a CIA spy.
Francis Gary Powers’ U2 spy plane was shot down over Russia on May 1st, 1960 – leading to a bitter back and forth between Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev and U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower in the following weeks.
