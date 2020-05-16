Richmond Police investigating shooting on E. Roanoke Street

Just before 5:30 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 100 block of E. Roanoke Street for a shooting. (Source: WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 16, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 6:36 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are currently investigating a double shooting that took place on E. Roanoke St.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 100 block of E. Roanoke Street for a shooting. Once on scene, police found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A short time later a second adult male arrived at a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. His injuries are life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

