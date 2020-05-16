Louisa Police Department searching for two larceny suspects

The Town of Louisa Police Department is conducting a larceny investigation and is requesting the public's assistance with identifying and locating the subjects of the photos attached to this request. (Source: Louisa Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 16, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 3:57 PM

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa Police Department is conducting a larceny investigation and is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the individuals.

On May 6, at 9:35 p.m., two people arrived at the Sheetz in a lifted 2006 Black Toyota Tacoma wearing hollowed-out watermelon rinds with holes cut out for the eyes into the store where they proceeded to commit a larceny.

If you know who these two are or their whereabouts, please contact Officer Taylor of the Town of Louisa Police Department at 540-967-1234 or Crime Solvers at 1-800-346-1466.

