Louisa Police Department searching for two larceny suspects

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa Police Department is conducting a larceny investigation and is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the individuals.
On May 6, at 9:35 p.m., two people arrived at the Sheetz in a lifted 2006 Black Toyota Tacoma wearing hollowed-out watermelon rinds with holes cut out for the eyes into the store where they proceeded to commit a larceny.
If you know who these two are or their whereabouts, please contact Officer Taylor of the Town of Louisa Police Department at 540-967-1234 or Crime Solvers at 1-800-346-1466.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.